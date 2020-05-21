Yogi Adityanath Launches 'UP Startup Fund', Hands Over First Tranche Of Rs 15 Cr To SIDBI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the “Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund” to revive the State’s economy amid COVID-19 pandemic and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

He said providing employment to migrant workers and labourers would not only solve their problems but the entire country will get the benefit of their skills through Uttar Pradesh. Under the new start-up policy, the government would motivate more youth to begin start-ups.

Yogi Adityanath said a large number of migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh at this time and the state government is looking to provide them employment as per their skill. This will not only solve their problems but the benefit of their energy and talent will also be provided to the entire country through Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Yogi Adityanath suggested that the new start-up policy for agriculture, health, education, and other important sectors should be made in the state for the youth. He added that the move will further strengthen the means of job creation for the migrant workers. The CM said these workers should be provided employment as per their skills.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said an MoU signed with SIDBI will speed up the establishment of startups and give a boost to the startup culture.

“There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, the youth here have new ideas and concepts, but they were not utilised till now, he said. The present government is paying attention to this,” Sharma added.

Under the new package announced by the Central Government for MSMEs, the MSME Department of UP has organised a huge online loan fair, and loans have already been granted to entrepreneurs, Yogi Adityanath said.

Over 2 lakh migrants return to UP daily

Later in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that Uttar Pradesh has set a record after 1,044 trains ferried migrant workers back to the state. He further informed that 400 buses come from Haryana and Rajasthan every day. Awasthi added that over 2 lakh people arrive in the state on a daily basis by different means including trains.

The Secretary claimed that to date, a total of 1,044 trains have been run for UP which is a record in the country. CM Yogi has directed to prepare an action plan so that employment can be provided to migrant workers and labourers in the future on the basis of website and mobile number, added.

