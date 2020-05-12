UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Transfer Rs 225.19 Crore To MGNREGA Beneficiaries Through DBT

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday will transfer money into the bank accounts of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) employees at 9:30 AM through. A balanced amount of Rs 225.19 Crore will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

UP govt had transferred funds to 27.5 lakh labourers

Earlier on March 30, Yogi Adityanath had transferred Rs 611 crore directly to the bank account of workers of the state under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The fund was transferred to 27.5 lakh labourers. The CM also spoke to workers through video-conference to inform about the government’s scheme, news agency ANI had reported. The amount was pending dues of MGNREGA workers who get 100 days of work in a year under the law.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Monday said migrant workers coming to the state in huge numbers was a challenge for the government, but it was dealing with the issue effectively by launching a scheme of initiatives for them. The matter was raised by Adityanath when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a fresh round of consultation with Chief Ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

"So far, Uttar Pradesh has sent more than 9 lakh workers to home quarantine. Out of this, 7 lakh workers have completed their home quarantine. We are preparing to give them jobs," an official spokesman quoted Adityanath as saying. "In the last four days, more than 3 lakh people have come to Uttar Pradesh through buses and trains. More than 10 lakh people will arrive in the near future. We have brought in labour reforms to employ 20 lakh people in the future," he said.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, 2.34 crore farmers have so far received two instalments of Rs 2,000 each. "Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, Rs 500 has been deposited twice in the accounts of women. Under the Ujjwala scheme, 1.47 crore people have received LPG cylinders twice," he said.

(With agency inputs)