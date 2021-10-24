Yogi Adityanath-led UP Govt Issues Guidelines On ₹50k Compensation To Kin Of COVID Victims

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government released detailed guidelines days after the government had announced Rs 50,000 compensation to the families of each person who succumbed to COVID-19 infections. The directives enumerate that the families would be eligible to avail themselves of the ex-gratia if the deaths that occur within 30 days of testing positive for COVID-19 are treated as 'deaths due to COVID-19'.

Uttar Pradesh's revenue department announced that a compensation of Rs 50,000 would be allotted to the families of each person who died due to COVID-19. Notably, 22,898 people have died due to contracting COVID-19 in the state. The guidelines highlight financial relief to be given to family members of those who died due to SARS-CoV-2. Apart from those who died within 30 days of being COVID positive, if there is death even later, then assistance will be provided on the basis of the reports of the committee headed by the district magistrate, who will further release the necessary documents.

Following a high-level meeting to review COVID-19 management, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the government stands with every family affected by COVID-19 with the utmost sensitivity. Notably, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana has been launched for the maintenance of destitute children and efforts to uplift poor women and make them economically self-reliant.

"For its monitoring and transparency, a district committee should be constituted under the chairmanship of the district magistrate. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will also be included in the committee," CM Adityanath said.

The benefit is to be given in the name of the head of the family, only the wife of the deceased or any other woman left in the family. However, a report showing the cause of the death is required and the government document recording the relationship with the deceased needs to be submitted.

Further, the guidelines state that the ex-gratia would be electronically transferred to the account of the kin of the COVID victim and all applications received at the office of the district magistrates would have to be uploaded on the relief commissioner's website: rahat.up.nic.in.

Earlier this week, CM Adityanath had affirmed that the state government would not leave any stone unturned to benefit each beneficiary. "Make sure that no potential beneficiary is left out," CM Adityanath directed the authorities after the Supreme Court approved the Central government's proposal of paying Rs 50,000 to the next of kin.

Image: PTI