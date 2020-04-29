UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'attack On COVID-19 Warriors Will Not Be Accepted'

Referring to another attack on a medical team in Kanpur on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that attack on COVID-19 warriors will not be accepted in any situation.

"When the entire country is battling against COVID-19 under supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lakhs of corona warriors are ensuring the safety of people, at this time, attack on these warriors is a challenge to the management. It will not be accepted in any situation," Yogi told ANI.

READ | UP To Bring Ordinance Against Attacks On Healthcare Workers, Policemen

CM Yogi Adityanath asked the UP Police to arrest all those involved in pelting stones on doctors and medical personnel, on their visit to a hotspot area in Kanpur.

"I want to make it clear to the police officer that nab the people involved in Kanpur incident and file cases against them under relevant sections of IPC apart from NSA, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act," he said.

READ | 2 Priests Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr; CM Yogi Adityanath Seeks Full Report

Attack on a medical team in Kanpur

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors and medical personnel, on their visit to a hotspot area in Kanpur, was pelted with stones, when they went to bring family members of a patient who had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the video of the incident, the medical team can be seen running for cover after being pelted with stones by angry residents stationed atop their buildings. No injuries were reported in the incident.

READ | UP: Coronavirus Death Count Rises To 39 As 81 More Test Positive

Briefing about the incident, Tripurari Pandey Circle officer, Sisamau Circle said, "A person was tested positive who had already been quarantined. His family has been identified for the check-up. When the medical and security team was taking them to the hospital some people started pelting stones." "We have identified some people and action will be taken against them," he added.

A total of 25 hotspot areas had been identified in Kanpur, as of Tuesday. According to news reports, Kanpur’s coronavirus curve is second only to Agra in the state, with more than 185 infections having been recorded from the leather industry.

READ | Uttar Pradesh Govt Prohibits All Schools From Increasing fees For 2020-21 Session

(With inputs from ANI)