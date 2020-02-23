UP CM Says Present Generation Is Privileged To Witness Construction Of Grand Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the present generation is a privileged one as it will witness the construction of the magnificent temple of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. The construction of the temple will begin in six months, President of the Ram Mandir Trust Nritya Gopal Das had said on Friday.

"We are fortunate to be part of the generation who got the chance to witness the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and had the privilege of participating in the agitation directly and indirectly," Yogi Adityanath told reporters after visiting Ramlalla and Hanumangarhi.

The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra's trust (Ram Mandir Trust) was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, after the Supreme Court's verdict on November 9 settled the long-drawn Ayodhya case and paved way for the building of Ram temple at the site.

READ | Ram Temple Will Be Ready Within 3.5 Years: Trust Member

Ram Mandir to be ready within three and a half years

The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready within three or three-and-a-half years after the construction starts, Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, said on Saturday.

Giriji Maharaj said financial cooperation from all devotees for constructing of the temple would be accepted.

"The Akshardham Temple was built in three years, the Statue of Unity was constructed within three years, then we are also thinking that in three to three-and-a-half years, the grand temple of Lord Ram will be realised there," Giriji Maharaj said at a press conference.

READ | Ram Temple Construction To Start In 6 Months: Nritya Gopal Das

'Ram Mandir will boost India's economy'

Union Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday, February 21, said the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will boost tourism and will play a crucial role in India's quest of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

He said the Centre and UP government were working to speed up construction of the temple. "With the construction of Ram Temple, the tourism industry will get a boost. The Centre and the UP government are working speedily for the construction of the temple," he told the reporters.

Patel said his ministry had chalked out plans to train the guides in order to reach the goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

READ | Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das Elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy

READ | Ram Temple In Ayodhya Will Boost Economy: Union Minister Prahlad Patel