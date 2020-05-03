Yogi Adityanath Says Role Of Tablighi Jamaat Attendees In Spread Of Covid 'condemnable'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely a crime, when asked about the spread of coronavirus due to the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz attendees.

Speaking at a programme, UP CM Adityanath said, "The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat."

He added: "In Uttar Pradesh and other places where the spread of the coronavirus has been seen, Tablighi Jamaat is behind it. Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the coronavirus outbreak to a large extend," he said. The chief minister said action would be taken against them for the "crime that they have committed".

Maulana Saad joins the investigation

On April 17, Saad had issued a statement stating that he has joined the Delhi police's investigation into the lockdown violation due to the Markaz event, replying to the notices issued by the police. He has also asked the police to issue a copy of the FIR detailing all the sections offences have been registered under.

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued its fourth notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad asking him to get tested for COVID-19 in a government laboratory. Saad, however, had earlier tested negative for COVID-19 in a private laboratory. His results were submitted to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday by his lawyer Fuzail Ayubi.

An FIR has been lodged against Maulana Saad under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 for leading a religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13-15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the congregation, the virus spread across the country amounting to around 30% of India's total COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry had informed earlier. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad.

Coronavirus and Markaz

The Health Ministry has revealed that over 30% of the total COVID-19 cases in India were related to the Markaz. Several states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh have cases majorly due to attendees of the event and the people they came in contact with. Most of the above-mentioned states have traced the attendees, but those attendees in hiding have been warned of legal action if they don't surrender.

(with PTI inputs)

