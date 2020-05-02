Karnataka: IAS Officer Gets Show-cause Notice For Lauding Tablighi Jamaat Attendees

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin for lauding the Tablighi Jamaat members and calling them 'heroes' for donating plasma. Mohammad Mohsin who is currently serving as a secretary in the Backward Class Welfare Department was served a notice by the state government after he tweeted saying, "More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes." The Karnataka Government stated that his tweet was riddled with 'communal undertones', thereby serving him the show-cause notice.

"The adverse coverage this tweet has got in the media has been taken note of seriously by the government, given the serious nature of COVID-19 and the sensitivities involved," the show-cause notice said. The state government has sought a written explanation from the office within five days for violating the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968. It has also warned of action against the officer as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 if he fails to submit his reply before the deadline, as per PTI.

"The Karnataka government has made it clear that it would not hesitate to act even against powerful functionaries if their actions are damaging to the harmony in the state at a time when all are united in fighting COVID-19," a senior state bureaucrat told PTI.

This is not the first time Mohammad Mohsin, has come under scrutiny by the officials. Last year the Election Commission suspended him for trying to inspect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Odisha in April.

