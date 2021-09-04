Yogi Adityanath Supplies Relief Material To People Affected Due To Floods In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the Bahraich district on Friday. He also distributed the relief material to the families affected by the floods. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister promised additional help for those farmers who saw their fields destroyed due to heavy rains and said they will receive more relief.

"District administration has been ordered to survey those whose crops are damaged due to the flood, and provide additional help apart from the relief material," Adityanath said, adding that over 2,500 people from four villages have been affected due to flood.

He further said, "Orders have been issued to distribute the relief material to the flood-affected people, and the work is going at a fast pace." The CM continued, "Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), PSUs have been present at the spot to assist people and provide facilities including drinking water."

In addition to this, the CM confirmed that the district administration will provide adequate healthcare and support to all the affected people. To fight the problem of venomous snakes and dog bites during water-logging, he said, "We have seen that there is always a fear of dogs and snakes in the flood-hit area. For this, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine have been arranged in an appropriate quantity so that people who need it can opt it."

Bahraich floods

Earlier in August, at least 60 villages in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district were heavily flooded after Nepal released water from its three barrages into the rivers. According to a district administration official, the release of water directly affected over 1.50 lakh people and had damaged 171 houses. Throughout the month, National Disaster Response Force personnel were deployed in the area to rescue people. Additional District Magistrate Jai Chandra Pandey said last month, "Following the release of lakhs of cusec of water by Nepal, at least 61 villages in the district have been inundated. The administration is providing relief to the affected people.” "The condition is very bad in seven villages. As many as 131 kutcha houses have been damaged. Twenty-three flood posts have been made. Apart from this, one motorboat, 179 boats, one platoon of flood PAC and NDRF have also been pressed into service," Pandey said.

(with ANI inputs)

(Image: ANI)