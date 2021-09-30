Yogi Adityanath To Meet Kin Of Kanpur Businessman Killed In Police Raid; 6 Cops Suspended

Taking cognizance of the murder of businessman Manish Gupta by six policemen, Gorakhpur police on Wednesday, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs to his family. Moreover, CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet the family members during his visit to Kanpur on Thursday. Six policemen have been booked for murder after Gupta died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid.

Yogi to meet late businessman's kin

"Six police personnel have been suspended, matter to be probed by SP North. An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs have been given to the family of the businessman who died during a raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur," said SSP Vipin Tada. Kanpur DM Vishakh Aiyar informed that CM Yogi Adityanath will be meeting the family members during his visit to Kanpur tomorrow.

#UPDATE | An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs have been given to the family of the businessman who died during a raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur: Police https://t.co/cOrd6mFrHp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2021

Gupta's wife - Meenakshi, who has refused to cremate his body, said, "I will put forth my demands before the chief minister tomorrow. My husband was killed by six policemen on duty. We have not yet decided when to cremate his body".

Gorakhpur businessman killed by police

According to police, during a checking on Monday night, the Ramgarhtal Police found that three people were staying on an ID of one Chandan Saini of Mahadeva Bazar in the Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur. On getting suspicious, they went to the room where Manish Gupta was with his two friends, Pradeep Chauhan and Hari Chauhan of Gurgaon. Police said while they were questioning the trio, Manish Gupta fell on the ground as he was drunk and suffered a head injury. He was taken to BRD Medical College where he died during treatment, police claimed.

Later, Gupta's wife refused to accept her husband's body after the post-mortem examination, insisting on first registering a case against the policemen. In response, the six policemen including - J N Singh, Sub-Inspector Vijay Yadav and Phalmandi police post in-charge Akshay Mishra - were booked for murder. The authorities had suspended the policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, on Tuesday and handed over the probe to the superintendent of police (city).