2022 UP Elections: BJP Unveils Poll Song, Lists CM Yogi Adityanath's Achievements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its song titled 'Cha gayi re UP mai Yogi Sarkar' (Yogi Adityanath government shines across Uttar Pradesh) for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections. Shared on the official Twitter handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh unity, the video goes with the 'BJP will come again' hashtag.

From crackdown on cheating in exams to increasing employment in the state, the video shows various developmental work carried out by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. To join BJP give a missed called on 7505 403 403, the clip shares the message at the end.

On Tuesday, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh affirmed that CM Yogi Adityanath will be the party's face for the top post in the next elections. "In the 2022 assembly election, Yogi (Adityanath) will be the CM face once again in UP. We want development. We want a crime and 'gunda'-free state," he said.

On Thursday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also asserted that Uttar Pradesh under CM Adityanath was scaling new heights. "Under the leadership of CM Yogi, the state is scaling new heights. CM Yogi has changed the picture of Uttar Pradesh. In 2022, the state needs BJP government again," the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development had stated. The elections in the 403 member Uttar Pradesh assembly will take place in February 2022.

BJP inducts 7 new faces in UP Cabinet

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inducted seven new members in his state cabinet taking the strength of ministers in the state to 60. The new inductees are Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Paltu Ram, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmvir Singh, Sangita Balwant and Dinesh Khatik.

Brahmin leader Jitin Prasad, who switched from Congress to BJP, has been made a minister. Dinesh Khatik, Paltu Ram and Sanjeev Kumar are from SC, while Dr Sangita Balwant, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar and Dharmvir Singh are from OBC communities.