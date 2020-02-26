A 22-year-old From War-torn Syria Finds New Goal In Khelo India

A twenty-two-year-old youth, who arrived in India from war-torn Syria six months ago to study on a scholarship, has found his interest and goal in the Khelo India University Games. Twenty-two-year-old Ahmed Habbab, a first-year student of Bachelor of Technology is from Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), is passionate about football and is preparing for representing his college at the national inter-university games festival.

The Syrian boy lauded the Khelo India festival for providing opportunities for youth across the country to hone their skills in various sports, paving the way for national and international arenas.

READ | Indian Shooters Have Potential To Win Multiple Medals In Tokyo Olympics: Abhinav Bindra

"I feel good here. I wish someone will recognise my potential and help me with my dream. If such tournaments would have happened in Syria, it would be great for youth like me. Khelo India is a great initiative. In Khelo India, we get to compete with the best one," Ahmed said.

In 2011, the unrest in Syria began when rebels sought to overthrow President Bashar Al-Assad. The ongoing Syrian Civil War has claimed many lives in the crossfire, while thousands of civilians have fled the country to save themselves. Habbab recalled how his country has been in perils after the civil war, and wished to play for his country someday.

"In Syria, we have football players. But there is no opportunity. I wish, one day I get a chance to go back and play for my country," he said.

READ | Survey Finds Olympic, Elite Athletes Struggling Financially

Khelo India University Games

The Khelo India University Games has been initiated with the intention of identifying capable athletes at the university level and begin a streamlined structure for developing them. Promoted extensively by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and inaugurated by PM Modi, the inter-university games fest at KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar started from February 22 and will go on until March 1. In the event, 17 games are being held for individual athletes as well as team sports. The games include archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby, and kabaddi. Approximately 4,000 athletes from around 80-100 universities, apart from the technical and supporting staff, will take part in this event. The event is also broadcast live on the sports channel and digital streaming platform as well.

READ | Sakshi Malik Handed Chance To Book Slot In Indian Team For Asian Olympic Qualifiers

READ | IOC Senior Member: 3 Months To Decide Fate Of Tokyo Olympics