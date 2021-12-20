Zakir Naik's IRF Served Notice By UAPA Tribunal To Confirm 'unlawful Association' Status

Days after Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was banned for five years, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Tribunal on Monday took up the matter for a preliminary hearing. The tribunal headed by Chief Justice of the High Court D. N. Patel after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, issued a notice to Zakir Naik's IRF. The said notice is to be returned by January 28, the scheduled date for the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assisted by Rajat Nair has volunteered to publish the notice in all leading dailies so that the IRF or Zakir Naik does not take any technical defence later.

The UAPA tribunal has been entrusted with the task to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Islamic Research Foundation as an unlawful association.

MHA extends ban on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation for 5 years

On November 15, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation in 2016, for another five years i.e., till 2026.

In a notification issued in this regard, the Ministry said that Islamic Research Foundation, particularly the founder and President of the IRF, Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik alias Dr Zakir Naik, has been encouraging and aiding its followers to promote or attempt to promote, on grounds of religion, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities and groups which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country.

As per the notification, if the unlawful activities of the IRF are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to

continue its subversive activities and re-organise its activists who are still absconding;

disrupt the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal disharmony;

propagate anti-national sentiments;

escalate secessionism by supporting militancy; and

undertake activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country;

"THEREFORE, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the MHA added in the notification.