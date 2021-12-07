Zero Infiltration At India's Borders With China & Bhutan In Last 3 Years: MHA In Lok Sabha

There have been zero infiltration along the Indo-China and Indo-Bhutan border in the last three years, informed Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik while responding to a question in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Member of Parliament Chirag Paswan who raised the questions on the basis of rising infiltrations in the bordering areas in recent times also sought the action taken by the central government in this regard.

Responding to this, MoS Nisith Pramanik in a written reply said that a total of 128 infiltrations have been reported along the Pakistan border followed by 1787 along the Bangladesh border, 25 along the Nepal border, and 133 along the Myanmar border while there have been zero infiltrations at the China and Bhutan borders.

Apart from that, Pramanik also said that the cases are being dealt with in close coordination by the Border Guarding Forces along with other government agencies as well as state governments.

Meanwhile, in another question, Paswan also asked if any special monitoring team has been constituted by the government for monitoring and checking the infiltration activities across the border. Responding to this, Pramanik said that Border Guarding Forces along with government agencies are monitoring and taking steps to check and curb infiltrations.

Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach for checking cross border infiltration: MHA

In another question, MP Chirag Paswan asked for the details regarding the steps taken by the government for dealing with population imbalance in the border areas of India. Providing details on the same, the Minister said that a multipronged approach has been adopted by the government for containing cross border infiltration including various initiatives such as the deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders followed by border fencing, floodlighting, extensive patrolling at the borders, laying Nakas, manning observation posts at the borders, vulnerability mapping of border outposts, deployment of special surveillance equipment and vehicles like Hand Held Thermal Imager and Night Vision Device.

Apart from that, other approaches include the Twin telescope, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Observation System, Long Range Reconnaissance, Battle Field Surveillance Radar, among others.

Image: ANI/PTI