After the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul on Thursday said that the vaccine would be administered through an applicator which will be used for the first time in the country. While addressing a press meet, Paul stated, "Zydus Cadila vaccine is not administered using a conventional syringe or a needle but through an applicator, which will be used for the first time in the country. We are working on the trainers and its logistic issues."

"Preparations are underway to introduce the Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine under the national vaccination programme. It is only a matter of a short period of time," Paul added, when asked on the availability of the vaccine.

"At least 1,200 PSA plants are functional now. After the current program of establishing PSA plants, which is underway, there will be 4,000 PSA plants across the nation. This is our security against any oxygen constraints in future," he further added.

On August 20, the DGCI had approved the Zydus Cadila's vaccine for emergency use. It is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID. It's a three-dose vaccine that will be administered on day zero, day 28, and day 56. The vaccine has been approved to be administered to adolescents between ages 12 and 18.

PM Modi dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants To Nation

PM Modi on Thursday dedicated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants developed under PM CARES across 35 states and Union Territories (UTs) at an event at AIIMS Rishikesh. The event was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With the commissioning of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that all districts in the country will now have PSA oxygen plants.

Under PM-CARES, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded around the country, with over 1,100 units having been commissioned and producing over 1,750 MT of oxygen per day. More than 7,000 people have been trained in the operation and maintenance of these plants. They include an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) gadget that allows for real-time monitoring of their operation and performance via a centralised online gateway, according to PMO.

(With ANI Inputs)