Delhi To Bengaluru Special Train Details, Timings, Booking And Fare Details

The railway transport services were on halt since the time the Coronavirus lockdown had started. The Ministry of Railways has recently announced that 30 trains (pairs of 15), will be running between some cities in order to start a smooth journey of essential services, workers, and migrants. Among the routes that were restarted, the Delhi to Bengaluru and Bengaluru to Delhi route was given a thumbs up by the Ministry.

ALSO READ | IRCTC opens booking for special trains; Howrah-Delhi tickets sold within 20 minutes

Delhi to Bengaluru trains to be run

The train for Delhi to Bengaluru is number 02692. The train 02692 will begin at 9.15 PM. It will go through the Secunderabad-Bhopal route and reach Bengaluru. It will reach Bengaluru on the third day, at 06.40 AM.

The other train in the same route will be 02691 from Bengaluru to Delhi. The train will start at 08.30pm from Bengaluru and will reach Delhi on the third day. Train 02691's arrival time in Delhi is 5.55 AM. The train will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, and Jhansi Jn.

Delhi to Bengaluru train route map

ALSO READ | How to register on IRCTC app? Here's an easy step-by-step guide for you

Delhi to Bengaluru train fare

These two trains are special trains run by the railways. These trains will have only the air-conditioned coaches, which include the First, Second and Third AC. First AC is where there are no side berths and the coach has door compartments. Second AC has side berths along with 4 berths in a compartment. Third AC has six berths in the compartment while there are two side berths. The fare between New Delhi to Bengaluru in AC 3 Tier costs ₹2480, according to the IRCTC website. The fare structure for all the special trains will be the same as the Rajdhani trains on regular days.

ALSO READ | IRCTC's shares climb 5 percent before select railway train bookings start at 4 pm

The cancellation of tickets is just till 24 hours before the departure of the train from its origin station. After that, no cancellation is permitted. The cancellation charges are 50 % of the fare.

Safety measures and things to keep in mind before travelling

The IRCTC has kept the options of dry and ready-to-eat food and bottled water. They will be provided on demand. This will be done on payment basis.

All the passengers are advised to have the Aarogya Setu app on their respective phones.

There will be no linen or blankets given on the train. The curtains between the compartments are also removed. Passengers are allowed to carry their own linen.

The temperature in the coaches will be regulated accordingly.

The stalls or booths on platforms will not be open.

ALSO READ | WATCH: MoS Railways Angadi answers FAQs as IRCTC gets set to open booking for 15 trains

SOP provided by the Ministery of Home affairs:

ALSO READ | These are the 15 Railway train routes for which IRCTC booking will open at 4 pm on Monday