How To Register On IRCTC App? Here's An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

Quick links:
IRCTC has started taking online booking as Railway has decided to start operations in India amid lockdown. The passenger trains are going to take migrants back to their home town, which requires prior online booking. Many people have started downloading the IRCTC app on their mobile phone to book a ticket and view online ticket status easily. However, many users are having a hard time registering themselves on the app. If you are wondering how to register on IRCTC app, here is all you need.
Also Read | IRCTC's shares climb 5 per cent before select railway train bookings start at 4 pm
Also Read | IRCTC Gives COVID-19 Twist To Popular 'Deewar' Dialogue To Spread Awareness
After completing the IRCTC account registration process, try logging in to your account to complete the verification. While logging in to your IRCTC app using your registered ID, fill details of your username and password correctly. Now tap on Login. A new Verification window will open that will ask for both OTPs. Fill them correctly and tap "Verify". Now, the registration on your IRCTC app is completed.
Also Read | Amid Covid lockdown, IRCTC fires up its kitchens to fill over 50,000 hungry stomachs a day
Also Read | IRCTC served over 1.8 lakh meals to poor in last 7 days