Delhi To Chennai Train Route, Special Train Timetable, And Important Details From SOP

The Indian Railways have chosen the Delhi to Chennai route for one of its special trains. This Delhi to Chennai train is a biweekly train. Here are all the important details you need to know if you are travelling from Delhi to Chennai on this special bi-weekly train.
The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. This lockdown has left many people stranded across various places in India. Hence, to help these people, the Indian Railways has started special trains. These 30 trains are travelling to various locations across India. Most of these trains will be departing from and terminating at New Delhi.
One of the trains that will be departing from New Delhi will be travelling to Chennai. This Delhi to Chennai special train route will run biweekly. The train will start running from New Delhi tomorrow, May 13, 2020. The special train number is 02434. It will depart from New Delhi at 4:00 p.m. and will reach Chennai at 8:40 p.m.
As mentioned earlier, this New Delhi to Chennai (Tamil Nadu) train is a biweekly special train. Its departure time from New Delhi is 4:00 p.m. and its arrival time in Chennai is 8:40 p.m. The train number is 02434. On the return journey, it will depart from Chennai at 6:35 a.m. and arrive at New Delhi at 10:30 p.m. During its return journey to New Delhi, the train number is 02433. This special train will depart from New Delhi every Wednesday and Friday. It will depart from Chennai every Friday and Sunday.
