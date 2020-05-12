Delhi To Chennai Train Route, Special Train Timetable, And Important Details From SOP

The Indian Railways have chosen the Delhi to Chennai route for one of its special trains. This Delhi to Chennai train is a biweekly train. Here are all the important details you need to know if you are travelling from Delhi to Chennai on this special bi-weekly train.

Delhi to Chennai train route details

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a nationwide lockdown. This lockdown has left many people stranded across various places in India. Hence, to help these people, the Indian Railways has started special trains. These 30 trains are travelling to various locations across India. Most of these trains will be departing from and terminating at New Delhi.

One of the trains that will be departing from New Delhi will be travelling to Chennai. This Delhi to Chennai special train route will run biweekly. The train will start running from New Delhi tomorrow, May 13, 2020. The special train number is 02434. It will depart from New Delhi at 4:00 p.m. and will reach Chennai at 8:40 p.m.

Here are all the stations that this New Delhi to Chennai (02434) will stop at –

Vijaywada Warangal Nagpur Bhopal Jhansi Agra

As mentioned earlier, this New Delhi to Chennai (Tamil Nadu) train is a biweekly special train. Its departure time from New Delhi is 4:00 p.m. and its arrival time in Chennai is 8:40 p.m. The train number is 02434. On the return journey, it will depart from Chennai at 6:35 a.m. and arrive at New Delhi at 10:30 p.m. During its return journey to New Delhi, the train number is 02433. This special train will depart from New Delhi every Wednesday and Friday. It will depart from Chennai every Friday and Sunday.

Railway Ministry’s SOP for passengers

These special trains will only have Air Conditioned coaches, i.e., first, second and third AC.

Online cancellation of the booking is only permitted up till 24 hours before the train’s scheduled departure. Cancellation will not be allowed less than 24 hours before. Cancellation charges will be applicable in the form of 50% of the passenger’s ticket fare.

According to the SOP, passengers are encouraged to travel with their food and water. But some dry, ready-to-eat eatables and bottled water will be provided on the train.

All passengers must install the Aarogya Setu app while travelling by these special trains.

It is important to curb the spread of COVID-19, hence no linen blankets and curtains will be provided in the trains. Passengers have been advised to travel with their linens.

All the passengers must be present at the train station at least 90 minutes before the train’s departure.

Passengers who are asymptomatic and have a confirmed e-ticket will be allowed to board the train and travel.

No stalls and booths will open on the platforms. No side vending has been permitted on these special trains.

The Ministry in its SOP has said that all passengers should wear a mask while onboard and practice social distancing.

