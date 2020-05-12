Delhi To Secunderabad Train Route, Timetable And Booking Details

The Indian Railways has decided to resume special train services from May 12, 2020, in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 30 trains from New Delhi to various places in India. It decided to start passenger services connecting Delhi to Secunderabad. The weekly special train number 02438 will start at 16:00 in New Delhi and will reach at 14:00 in Secunderabad. Similarly, a special train for the vice versa route, number 02437, will start at 13:15 from Secunderabad and will reach at 10:40 in New Delhi.

Delhi to Secunderabad train route

As per reports, the train from Secunderabad to New Delhi will be commencing on May 17, 2020, and May 20, 2020. The train will do trips on Wednesday and Sunday. The special train 02438 will stop at only 3 points, that is at Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi.

Delhi to Secunderabad train ticket booking

IRCTC tickets for these special passenger trains can only be booked via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. Delhi to Secunderabad train fare is mentioned on the IRCTC application. The cancellation charges would be 50% of the fare and there will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets. Ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand inside the trains on a payment basis.