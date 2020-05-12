Delhi To Secunderabad Train Route, Timetable And Booking Details

Quick links:
The Indian Railways has decided to resume special train services from May 12, 2020, in a graded manner. Railways will initially operate 30 trains from New Delhi to various places in India. It decided to start passenger services connecting Delhi to Secunderabad. The weekly special train number 02438 will start at 16:00 in New Delhi and will reach at 14:00 in Secunderabad. Similarly, a special train for the vice versa route, number 02437, will start at 13:15 from Secunderabad and will reach at 10:40 in New Delhi.
ALSO READ | How Many Tickets Can Be Booked On The IRCTC App? Find Out Here
As per reports, the train from Secunderabad to New Delhi will be commencing on May 17, 2020, and May 20, 2020. The train will do trips on Wednesday and Sunday. The special train 02438 will stop at only 3 points, that is at Nagpur, Bhopal and Jhansi.
IRCTC tickets for these special passenger trains can only be booked via the IRCTC website or the IRCTC app. Delhi to Secunderabad train fare is mentioned on the IRCTC application. The cancellation charges would be 50% of the fare and there will be no provision for waitlisted, RAC, tatkal tickets or premium tatkal tickets. Ready-to-eat food and bottled water shall be provided on demand inside the trains on a payment basis.
ALSO READ | These Are The 15 Railway Train routes For Which IRCTC Booking Will Open At 4 Pm On Monday
MHA issues SOPs for movement of Indian Nationals stranded outside the country, as well as, for those persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.#COVIDー19 #lockdown #Corona Update pic.twitter.com/CTg6ZNSHIO— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 5, 2020
No linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the special train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel. The temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose. No stalls/ booths on the platforms shall be opened. Train side vending is not permitted. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details like Delhi to Secunderabad train timings will be mentioned in the ticket.
ALSO READ | IMPORTANT: IRCTC To Refund E-tickets Of Trains Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Automaticall