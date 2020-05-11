How Many Tickets Can Be Booked On The IRCTC App? Find Out Here

The bookings for trains have started on the Indian Railway Catering and Ticketing Corporation app and website. People can go and book tickets for all the train routes that have been opened by the government. As many people are planning to book their tickets, there have been some concerns regarding how many tickets can be booked at one point of time on the app as well as on the website.

How many tickets can be booked on the IRCTC app?

There are mainly two things that one has to keep in mind when it comes to booking a ticket on IRCTC. As per IRCTC rules, one user ID can book only 6 tickets in one month. Each ticket can have a maximum of 6 passengers in it. Emails from IRCTC include the Terms and Conditions about the number of bookings that can be done. One can go through these Terms and Conditions on the IRCTC website as well.

If one has to book more than 6 tickets in a month, there is another way provided by the IRCTC. IRCTC ticket booking gives you the option of booking more than 6 tickets in a month with the help of the Aadhar card. If the person who holds the User ID has his Aadhar linked to the IRCTC site along with its KYC done, they can book more than 6 tickets in a month. They will be able to book 12 tickets in one month.

There are certain conditions to the Aadhar card benefit from IRCTC. While booking the seventh ticket or beyond for the month, one will have to provide the Aadhar Card details of another passenger as well. They must also be verified on the IRCTC site. In order to get your Aadhar verified, you will have to log in on your profile of IRCTC. Under the drop-down of My Profile, there is an option of Aadhar KYC.

After that, one has to add their Aadhar Number and click on 'send OTP' button. An OTP will be sent by the Aadhar system on the registered mobile number, which is linked with Aadhar. After getting the OTP, you have to enter it and click on verify. This completes the user's verification of Aadhar.

