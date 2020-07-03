Indian Railways Operates Longest-ever Train 'SheshNaag' With Jawdropping Length; WATCH

The Indian Railways broke yet another record by operating 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 km-long train amalgamating four empty BOXN (bogie open high sided) rakes, powered by four sets of electric locomotives on Thursday. The 251-wagon long-haul goods train was operated by the South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division of the Indian Railways.

'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to be operated by the Indian Railways, it said. The train formation was made by joining four empty BOXN rakes along with its four sets of electric locomotives.

READ | 'Unprecedented' 100% punctuality; 'full swing manufacturing': Indian Railways on a high

Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives



'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/t3fKKVJSkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2020

READ | Indian Railways to provide full refund for all regular trains booked till April 14

Railway Ministry runs ‘Super Anaconda’

On Tuesday, June 30, the Railway Ministry had run a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda’. The Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining and running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions, the Indian Railways said in its tweet.

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

READ | Indian Railways conducts world's largest recruitment exercise for 64,000 posts

Indian Railways achieves 100% Punctuality

The Indian railways also achieved another milestone first time in its history by maintaining 100% punctuality in the arrival of all its trains. The historic feat was achieved on July 1 while the previous best was 99.54% achieved on June 23, 2020, with one train getting delayed. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has taken to Twitter to apprise the nation about the achievement, which nonetheless comes at a time when Railway operations are limited amid the Covid pandemic.

Trains in the Fast Lane: Enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July, 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate. pic.twitter.com/zqNXFNx4Z6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2020

Besides the 100% punctuality milestone, Indian Railways has created another tremendous benchmark for itself as the railway manufacturing industry produced 15,582 wheels and 6,480 axles in the month of June despite grappling with the global scale pandemic. The said manufacturing figures are higher as compared to the same period last year when 15,295 wheels and 5,020 axles were produced.

Indian Railways amid COVID situation

Indian Railways which is the largest rail network system in the world has been the lifeline of the country, playing an instrumental role in transporting passengers and goods across the country. Even during the migrant labourers’ crisis which occurred due to COVID-19 consequential lockdown, Indian Railways played a significant role in transporting migrant labourers to their native places in Shramik special trains. Besides, even when there were travel restrictions on citizens due to Coronavirus, trains still functioned to supply essential commodities from one region to another across the country, keeping the supply chain intact amid the health crisis.

READ | Indian railways set to provide modified coaches for COVID care to states