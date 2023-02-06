Indian Railways Lets You Now Order Food Via WhatsApp Onboard Trains; Check Details Here

Have you ever been bothered with the availability of food onboard a train, and wanted to order food of your choice from some preferred eateries, while travelling? The Indian Railways has come up with the solution now.



The railways have started a business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323 to implement WhatsApp communication for e-catering services on selected trains.

IRCTC serves 50,000 meals a day

Indian Railways’ Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on February 6 introduced e-catering services for the passengers through WhatsApp to make its e-catering services more customer-centric. Further, based on the passengers feedback and suggestions, railways will enable the same on other trains too.



Notably, IRCTC has been already serving the customers through its website www.catering.irctc.co.in and e-catering app 'Food on Track'.



Initially, two stages implementation of e-catering services was planned through WhatsApp communication. In the first phase, a Business WhatsApp number will be sending a message to the customer booking e-ticket for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.



With this option, the customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.



In the next phase of the services, the WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two way communication platform for the customer, wherein an Artificial Intelligence (AI) power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals for them.



The Ministry of Railways stated, 'To begin with, WhatsApp communication has been implemented for e-catering services on selected trains and passengers and based on customer feedback and suggestions, Railways will enable the same on other trains too," adding that today, approximately 50,000 meals are being served in a day to customers through IRCTC’s e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app.

How to order the food through WhatsApp communication

- While booking the ticket, a message will be sent to the customer from the business WhatsApp number for opting for e-catering services through clicking the link www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

- After accessing the website, the customers will get access to book the meals from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly.

- Later, a WhatsApp number will be enabled as a two-way communication platform and an AI power chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers.