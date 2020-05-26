Railway News Today: Ministry Issues New Rules Regarding Waitlisting, Charts

Quick links:
Amid the national lockdown, only special trains have been operating. These trains have been running to help people reach their hometowns or workplace under special causes. These special trains have been running from May 12th 2020 in 15 pairs.
The special trains are special air-conditioned train services. Recently, in addition to these trains, The Ministry of Railway had also announced their plan to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1st. However, the ministry has revised certain ticket booking rules of the 15 pairs of Special AC trains.
On another note, the data from John Hopkins University shows that the total number of cases in India has crossed the number of cases in Iran. Moreover, India is at the 10th position for the highest number of confirmed cases worldwide. Moreover, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated the people and issued a statement that 1,38,845 people have been tested positive in the nation. Sadly, the death toll has reached 4,021.
