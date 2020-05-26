Railway News Today: Ministry Issues New Rules Regarding Waitlisting, Charts

Amid the national lockdown, only special trains have been operating. These trains have been running to help people reach their hometowns or workplace under special causes. These special trains have been running from May 12th 2020 in 15 pairs.

The special trains are special air-conditioned train services. Recently, in addition to these trains, The Ministry of Railway had also announced their plan to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1st. However, the ministry has revised certain ticket booking rules of the 15 pairs of Special AC trains.

New rules for ticket booking, RAC, waitlisting, reservation period rules

The advanced reservation period of the Special AC trains has been increased to up to 30 days.

However, there will be no Tatkal booking facility available for the Special AC trains.

For the special trains, the RAC or the waiting list train tickets will be given as per the present instructions applicable.

As per the current instructions, the waitlisted passengers would not be able to board these special AC trains.

The first chart will be generated at four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Earlier, there was a practice of releasing it the chart 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled departure.

The current rules will enable a customer to book for these trains in between the first and the second charts.

Moreover, the tickets for the special trains will be made available through computerised PRS counters.

The tickets can be booked through computerized PRS counters including Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendra licensees, Post Offices, etc.

Besides that, ticket booking will also be available through online mode and authorised agents of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Moreover, the tickets can be booked at Common Service Centres.

On another note, the data from John Hopkins University shows that the total number of cases in India has crossed the number of cases in Iran. Moreover, India is at the 10th position for the highest number of confirmed cases worldwide. Moreover, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated the people and issued a statement that 1,38,845 people have been tested positive in the nation. Sadly, the death toll has reached 4,021.

Image Credits: PTI