Special Train Carrying Passengers From Delhi, Arrives At Bengaluru City Railway Station

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a special train carrying passengers from Delhi arrived at Bengaluru city railway station on Thursday morning. All the passengers were thermally screened after they deboarded the train as per the guidelines set by the government.

Karnataka: A special train, carrying passengers from Delhi, arrived at Bengaluru City railway station today. All the passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per the guidelines by the government. pic.twitter.com/NekZB0urNZ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

Railways To Start Waiting Lists For Special Trains

The Railway board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also for those to be notified in due course of time. As per the Railway Board order, there will be a cap on the waiting list ticket on these trains. The Railways has capped waiting list ticket limit up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 100 for Chair Cars, 20 each for First AC and Executive Class and 200 for sleeper class.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's total COVID tally has crossed 74,000 cases while the fatalities over to 2400. 24,000 plus cases have been cured or discharged so far. As India is currently under the third lockdown phase that will end by May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared that the fourth phase of lockdown will be based on states' suggestions and the details about the same will be declared soon.

