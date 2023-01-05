Republic Exclusive: Here's What Makes Delhi-Meerut RRTS Trains So Special

India is adding the latest infrastructure to its intercity travel. The Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System, also known as Delhi–Meerut RRTS is an approximately 82.15 km (51.05 mi) long rail corridor connecting Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The semi-high-speed line which is currently under construction is the first of the three rapid rail corridors planned by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). The RRTS trains are expected to run at a maximum speed of 180 km/h covering the distance between Delhi and Meerut in less than 60 minutes. In September 2020, the first look of the train for India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) inspired by Delhi’s iconic monument, The Lotus Temple, was unveiled.

In May 2020, Alstom was awarded the contract to design, build, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years for the first-of-its-kind 82 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Phase 1.

In Mid-2022, French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom delivered train sets for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project. Designed and manufactured by Alstom, these train coaches are 100% indigenous in line with the Modi government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat plan.

Stunning features of the RRTS train coaches

Many features onboard the state-of-the-art, modular train have been developed from the vision of transforming the future of regional commutes for passengers in India. This rapid rail system is different from the conventional railway as it will provide high frequency, reliable and point-to-point regional travel at high speed along a dedicated pathway. The advanced, eco-friendly design will bring significant efficiencies through the incorporation of energy-saving technologies, including the modern lightweight car body, reliable bogies, efficient propulsion system and regenerative braking.

Outstanding ergonomics, safety and comfort, low life cycle costs and high recyclability also contribute towards making these new regional commuter trains an attractive sustainable choice to promote public transport thereby reducing traffic congestion and air pollution significantly.

These trains are aerodynamic with airline-like transverse seating arrangements. It includes wide gangways for comfortable standing space, advanced Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), a fire & smoke detector, overhead luggage racks, an intercom, CCTV cameras, door status indicators, a fire extinguisher, Wi-Fi, an exterior camera, a laptop/mobile/USB charging stations, grab handles, dynamic route display maps, large windows for a panoramic view, auto controlled ambient lighting system and ergonomically designed areas to support disabled people and for medical emergencies.

These trains will reduce fuel consumption, which means lower emissions and less pollution, saving travel costs and time and being a high-speed, comfortable & affordable mode of transport, RRTS will usher economic development across the region.

The modular design of the train offers great flexibility to meet varying capacity needs. The diversity of this design provides the widest operational choice for NCRTC in India.

The signalling solution deployed on RRTS

․ National Capital Region Transport Corporation has decided to equip European Train Control System (ETCS) on its Sarai Kale Khan hub in India's First Rapid Rail corridor-Delhi Meerut RRTS Route

․ Adoption of this signalling technology by Alstom adds to the distinction of RRTS, as the first technologically advanced rail network in India to be operational with a design speed of 180 km/hr. This strengthens NCRTC’s endeavour to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and hassle-free safe travel experience for commuters.

․ This marks the world premiere for the combination of the latest ETCS standard supported by the latest digital Interlocking and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) over Long Term Evolution (LTE) radio.

․ A salient feature of the RRTS is its interoperability that will facilitate seamless commuter movement across corridors, without the hassle of changing the trains. The ETCS signalling system will be a key enabler to ensuring interoperability and train movement at quick frequencies, thereby reducing the waiting time for passengers.

