SheshNaag Train: Indian Railways Sets A Record By Operating A 2.8 Km Long Train

The Indian Railways set a new record on June 2, 2020, after it successfully unveiled and operated the SheshNaag Train. The SheshNaag Train is 2.8 km long. It is important to note that SheshNaag isn’t just a freight train, it is the longest train ever created and operated by the Indian Railways. Continue reading to find out how and where the SheshNaag Train was created.

Where was Sheshnaag Train created?

This remarkable feat was achieved by the South East Central Railway Zone, Nagpur Division of the Indian Central Railways. The SheshNaag train has a total of 251 wagons, as well as four electric locomotives which are fitted in between to pull these wagons together. The longest train in India was created by amalgamating four empty BOXN rakes, these rakes were then powered by four sets of electric locomotives.

Longest Train in India: SheshNaag Train Route

The Longest Train in India is currently running between Nagpur in the western state of Maharashtra to Korba in the North-Western State of Haryana. Indian Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to deliver his praises to the Indian Railways Nagpur division on the creation of the longest train in India. With the SheshNaag Train, Indian Railways at the moment is prioritising the movement of freight trains in its network, since passenger train operations have been suspended due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

शेषनाग Running on Track: Boosting freight transportation, Railways has run 251 wagons with 4 trains combined together, totalling to 2.8 km, between Nagpur & Korba. pic.twitter.com/UYrau3pfbi — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2020

Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives



'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/t3fKKVJSkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2020

Super Anaconda Train

It is important to note that on June 30, 2020, the Indian Railway Ministry had operated a 177-coach freight train named ‘Super Anaconda Train’. The division took to its Twitter account to celebrate the unfurling of the Super Anaconda Train. In the tweet, the division expressed that they were taking a huge leap which would potentially reduce the time taken by freight trains in Bilaspur Division.

The division added that they had broken yet another frontier by joining and running three loaded trains which weigh more than 15,000 tonnes in ‘Super Anaconda Train' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. The achievement of creating the longest train in India is indeed a remarkable feat for the Indian Railways, which continues to help India fight the COVID-19 battle even by building contactless cubicles for doctors to treat COVID-19 patients. The Western Railway zone of Indian Railways has also commissioned the first high rise Overhead Equipment, with a contact wire height of 7.57metre. It is a first amongst all Zonal Railways to successfully run double-stack containers in electrified territory.