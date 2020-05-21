What Is 2S In Train Booking? Things To Know Before Initiating Your IRCTC Train Booking

Indian Railways has released a list of 200 non-AC trains which will start running from June 1, 2020. The bookings for these non-AC trains will start from May 21, 2020. The trains would be fully reserved and would consist of AC coaches as well. Passengers can reserve their choice of seats depending on their preference. The general coaches will also have reserved seats. Read on to know more about what 2S refers to in train booking and the list of 200 trains that will run from June 1.

What is 2S in train booking?

2S refers to second seating or second seater in train seats. The seats are present in the form of benches.

This coach does not have the facility for the passengers to sleep since there are no berths and it is a sitting arrangement.

Majority 2S seating area is in a layout of 3*3 where there are 3 consecutive seats in each side; however, some are also in the layout of 3*2.

List of 200 trains from June 1

Indian Railways released the list of 200 passenger trains that will start operating from June 1. The Ministry of Railways announced that 200 non-AC second class passenger trains will start from June 1.

The bookings for these trains have already started from today, that is May 21, 10 am IST onwards.

These trains will be running in addition to the already running Shramik Special trains and the Rajdhani Special AC trains.

These trains would be fully reserved and will have AC and non-AC classes. The general coaches would also be reserved for sitting, so no person would have to stand in the general coaches. Also, the fare of the general coaches would be the same as that of the fare of the second seating (2S).

Tickets can be booked through online e-ticketing via IRCTC website or through Mobile App only.

No tickets will be booked via the reservation counter on any railway station.

The maximum period for doing advance booking would be for 30 days, this means that people can only pre-book their journeys before 1 month. Earlier it was for a maximum of 3 months.

Waiting list ticket-holders will not be permitted to board the train

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued

No tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey

No tatkal and premium tatkal booking would be allowed.

