Varun Dhawan works out while listening to iconic song, quips 'who trains on love songs'

One of the major challenges for the fitness lovers during the lockdown has been closure of gymnasiums. While some have been managing by working out at home, some who have set up gyms at homes like the celebrities have not had much to bother. The stars have been sharing pictures and videos of their workout sessions on social media.

READ: Varun Dhawan Drops Hilarious Comment On Sara Ali Khan's Graduation Post

An important aspect of working out has been music, which plays a crucial role in the rhythm of the one working out. Most gyms are known to play music, and the tracks are often fast-paced to create the momentum for workouts.

However, Varun Dhawan had an interesting choice of music for the same. The actor performed his exercises while listening to a romantic song. The Student of the Year star himself was surprised when he realised that he was listening to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On from Titanic’s OST.

Sharing a screenshot of his music player playing the song, with image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the background, he quipped ‘who trains on love songs’ and answered that it was him during the lockdown.

READ: Varun Dhawan Gives Visual Treat To His Fans With Eye-pleasing Monochromatic Picture

Here’s the post

Earlier, Varun had shared how much he missed his workout sessions at the gym. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote how he was forced to be at home now.

The Judwaa 2 star, however, is keeping his fans motivated after posting his shirtless pictures. Be it from his photoshoots or from the sets of Kalank, fans have been loving his chiseled physique and abs.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Varun Dhawan has been contributing in various ways. Not just did he pledge over Rs 50 lakh to the central and state relief funds, he also promised to help the daily wage workers of the film industry. The actor had also participated in the I for India concert to raise funds for COVID-19.

READ: Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Judwaa 2' Bloopers With Varun And Taapsee Are Unmissable: Watch

READ: Varun Dhawan And Rajkummar Rao Review Amazon Prime's 'Paatal Lok'; Lavish It With Praise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.