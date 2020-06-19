102 Terrorists Neutralised In Kashmir Valley In 2020; 22 In Just 12 Days In Shopian

In a major success for security forces in Kashmir Valley, the forces have managed to gun down 102 terrorists in the Kashmir region so far this year. Security forces have managed to get down 18 terrorists in the month of January, 7 in the month of February, 7 in the month of March, 28 in the month of April, 18 in the month of May, and 31 in June so far.

In various operations carried out across the Jammu and Kashmir, the forces have managed to neutralize 102 terrorists in Kashmir Valley whereas 7 terrorists have been killed in the Jammu region.

Senior officials privy to the development told Republic Media Network that in the last three weeks (21 days) forces have broken the backbone of terrorism in Kashmir Valley and have neutralized 38 terrorists so far. Forces gunned down 8 terrorists in the last 24 hours in twin encounters in Shopian and Pampore.

"Both the ongoing operations resumed in the morning today. At Meez Pampore after killing of one terrorist Two others entered local Jamia Mosque which is a huge structure. Restraint exercised and only limited tactics used. Operation team on the job. Two terrorists hiding in the mosque also neutralised by the operation party. With this, all three terrorists trapped at Meez Pampore are neutralised. Further search of the area is on," DGP Dilbag Singh said on Pampore Encounter.

"In other ongoing operation at Shopian, 4 more terrorists are reported killed. With these 5 terrorist are killed in this operation and 3 in Meez Awantipur taking the total to 8 terrorists killed in the last 24 hours," DGP Singh on Shopian Encounter.

Forces have targeted the Shopian district of South Kashmir which is known as the "Hot Bed Of Terrorism" by killing 22 terrorists within 12 days. Forces have carried out five operations; first on 7 June in which 5 terrorists were killed in the Rebon area of Shopian. Second, on 8 June, killing 4 terrorists in the Pinjore area of Shopian. Third on10 June in which 5 terrorists were killed in the Sugoo area of Shopian.

The fourth operation on16 June in which 3 terrorists were killed in the Turqwangan area of Shopian and on19 June, 5 terrorists killed in the Imaamsahab area of Shopian.

