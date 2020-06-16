'94 Terrorists Neutralized In Counter-terror Ops So Far This Year': Kashmir IGP

Since the start of 2020, 94 terrorists have been neutralized in counter-terror operations, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media during a press conference in Srinagar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said, "This year, we were able to launch swift and clear operations and in all anti-terrorist operations and some 94 terrorists were killed so far in the Valley."

Kumar, however, said that the focus will now be on north Kashmir. "From next month, our focus will shift to north Kashmir. The number of encounters in north Kashmir is low and we are developing the intelligence to target the terrorists in north Kashmir,” said IGP Kumar.

Success on narco-terror

Recently, the JKP have busted a narco-terror module and dented terrorist funding pattern. "Drugs are the main sources of terror funding and JKP recovered drugs including 21 kg heroin and 1.35 crore in cash. Four people have been arrested in this case," the senior cop said. He added that some of the locals who are in POK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) are sending in drugs and if the need arises, the case may be handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

IGP Kumar claimed that the terrorists have no shortage of arms and ammunition. "From the encounter site, JKP has recovered around 25 AK rifles and a huge quantity of ammunition in recent past,” said the IGP, however, was quick to add that “in few encounters, terrorists have been killed with a pistol only."

Hizbul terrorists eliminated

Pertinently three terrorists were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. The gunfight erupted at Turkawangam village during a joint operation by security forces that was launched in the early hours.

In this encounter, three terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen — identified as Muneeb ul-Haq, Zubair Ahmad Wani, and Kamran Zahoor — were killed. All dead bodies, two AK-47 rifles, and an INSAS rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot in the Shopian district. The terrorists were later buried.

