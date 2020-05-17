Shocking: Hyderabad Baby Rescued By Cops After Being Kidnapped Tests Positive For Covid

In a shocking incident, an 18-month infant who was rescued by the Hyderabad police after allegedly being kidnapped has tested positive for coronavirus. The baby has been handed over to the child welfare department whereas the police, and everyone else who came in contact with the infant, have been sent to quarantine.

Toddler kidnapped, later tests positive for coronavirus

The accused kidnapper is a 27-year-old man who allegedly wanted a son after all his male kids died due to an illness, and has been arrested.

More than 20 people have been sent into quarantine since they were in immediate contact with the baby.

