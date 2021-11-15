2 Men Held For Multiple Robbery, Snatching Cases In Central Delhi

Two men allegedly involved in over 100 cases of snatching and robberies were arrested under "Operation Sachet" launched in the central district of Delhi to curb street crimes, police said on Monday.

Accused Vikram (37), who was declared as a bad character by Sultanpuri police station, has been found to be involved in 96 cases while his associate Sandeep (35) from Aman Vihar area was found to be involved in 142 cases, they said.

Both the accused have also been booked under MCOCA, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that during patrolling at Ganga Mandir Marg, Head Constable Rohitas Singh on Sunday was tipped off that two snatchers will come on a motorcycle with an intention to indulge in snatching.

Police said the duo were nabbed after a brief chase by the policemen who managed to overpower them.

The motorcycle used in the offence was recovered along with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)