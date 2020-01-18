25-year-old Boy Shot Dead In Bihar, Murder Caught On CCTV Camera

A 25-year-old boy Vineet Kumar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Ahiyapur area of Muzaffarpur district. The incident took place when Vineet along with his friend Ladoo Jha, was returning back home on his bike, after recharging his prepaid mobile. In the CCTV video accessed by Republic TV, it can be seen that as and when Vineet reached Ahiyapur, 2 bike-borne assailants shot Vineet from point-blank range, thereafter Vineet can be seen collapsing on the road.

Vineet's friend Ladoo Jha, who was accompanying him on the bike while narrating the incident said, "Two masked men, who were on a bike shot my friend in the head from point-blank range, while we were returning back home after recharging our mobile phone."

Vineet was apprehending an untoward incident with him for quite some time. Sources told Republic TV that he was a police informer and had got many criminals arrested due to which there was a murderous attack on him in May 2019, in which he had a narrow escape. After that, he lodged an FIR and one criminal was arrested. However, the harassment by the criminals continued, who were asking him to leave the city.

Recently, an 11 minute 36 seconds Facebook live of Vineet recorded in May 2019 has surfaced, which is addressed to the DGP of Bihar, in which he says that he is frustrated with the way Bihar Police as there was a murderous attack on him and yet the criminals are roaming free. He said, "I will leave this city, but you cannot have a crime-free State. I can only say well-played Bihar Police."

Police begin investigations

Vikas Kumar Rai SHO Ahiyapur said, "Vineet was not a bad element. He was known to the previous SHO as well. Earlier there was an incident of attack on him. We have constituted teams to conduct raids to nab the culprits."

Now the question is when had Vineet had broadcasted his Facebook live six months back addressed to the DGP of Bihar, apprehending a threat to his life, then why was he not provided security cover. Vineet had lost faith in the system and there are many others like Vineet who have lost their lives due to the lackluster approach of the Bihar Police. Now the question, who will take the onus, for this murder? This murder also suggests the deteriorating law and order, and the failed police machinery in Bihar.

