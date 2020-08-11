3 Arrested From Management In Connection With Vijaywada COVID-19 Facility Fire Outbreak

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's office (CMO) said that three officials who work in Ramesh Hospitals (COVID-19 facility) in Vijaywada have been arrested on Monday for neglecting the need of necessary electrical repairs which could have helped to avert the fire accident that killed 10 people on the 9th August.

Among the three officials who have been arrested by the police in the Vijaywada fire accident include the hospital's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dr. Kodali Raja Gopala Rao, Dr Kurapati Sudarshan and Pallabothu Venkatesh. These three officials were completely responsible ensuring the safety of all the patients who were being treated at the Ramesh Hospitals Coronavirus facility.

The committee led by Joint Collector, L. Shiva Shankar which carried out the execution of the adminitrative enquiry stated that if the Hospital's management had been more careful, the incident could have been averted. The incident commander and Tahsildar of Vijaywada Central managed to identify the major lapses from the hospital management's end.

Tahsildar in his complaint said that, "It appears that Hotel Swarna Palace and Ramesh Hospital had knowledge of that there were electrical defects in the lodge, and as rectification of defects involved huge amounts, avoided the repair."

Hotel and Hospital management's neglegence was the reason for the accident

The complaint filed by the Tahsildar said, "Knowing the fact that if defects were not rectified, there is a possibility of a shortage of electricity, they opened the Coronavirus center in the Swarna hotel. The incident occurred because of the Hotel and Hospital management was not taking the necessary precautions and preventive measures, resulting in the death of 10 citizens in Vijaywada."

As the result of the complaint filed by the Tehsildar in this fire outbreak in the coronavirus facility in Vijaywada, a case against the management of the Swarna Hotel and Ramesh Hospitals have been booked under sections 304 (II) 308 r/w 34 of IPC.

