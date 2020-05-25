Andhra Pradesh Enforcement Bureau Seizes 3000 Litres Of Jaggery Wash, 50 Litres Of Liquor

As a part of a search operation, a massive raid was conducted on country liquor making units in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh by the State Enforcement Bureau on Sunday.

During the operation, a total of 3000 litres of jaggery wash and 50 litres of country liquor were seized, the State Enforcement Bureau Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal said.

A case has been registered against those involved and further investigation is being carried out.

In another incident, a total of 113 Metric Tonnes of Areca nuts, worth Rs 3.25 crore was seized at Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh by officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Nellore and Vijayawada.

The officers of DRI in Nellore and Vijayawada visited Krishnapatnam Port and verified imports made by two importers in eight containers from May 10 May to 12 May. The verification was based on specific intelligence relating to illegal imports of areca nuts into the country, by concealing with copra expeller cake (cover cargo), a DRI statement said here on Wednesday.

On detailed investigation, it was found that the importers declared 156 MT of "Coconut Expeller Cake" for import into the country. However, only 43 Mt was as per the declared cargo. Remaining 113 MT was actually areca nuts of 90/95 grade of Indonesian Origin on which customs duty evaded worked out to Rs 3.25 crore.

Areca nuts attract 100 percent Customs duty and its value is far higher than Coconut Expeller Cake. As it has been attempted to be smuggled into India in violation of provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 the same were seized under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress.

(With inputs from ANI)