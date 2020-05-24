TDP Claims 105 Liquor Bottles Seized At Party Worker's House Were 'planted' By YSRCP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bode Prasad on Saturday held a protest in front of Vuyyuru police station alleging the filing of fake cases against party activists. The protest came after police seized 105 liquor bottles from the house of a ration shop dealer and TDP worker Rambabu.

Speaking about the liquor bottles at the party worker's house, Bode Prasad accused the YSRCP of placing the liquor bottles in Rambabu's house. He staged a protest demanding justice.

TDP protests against new power tariff system

Meanwhile, on Thursday, May 21, Telegu Desam Party leader and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya held a protest against the new power tariff system in Andhra Pradesh. Following her party's call, Sowmya held the protest at her house in Nandigama town. She demanded that the old slab system be followed and asked for power bills to be waived off during the lowdown.

Speaking to ANI, Sowmya said, "The power sector has been spoiled during one year of Jagan Reddy's rule. He has cornered the state into the darkness with his adamant attitude." She said that the Jagan government's decisions in the power sector have drawn flack from both the courts as well as the central government. According to her, while power tariffs were not increased during the five-year tenure of Chandrababu Naidu; Jagan Reddy's government have raised the tariffs two times in merely one year.

Andhra Pradesh has thus far recorded 2709 Covid cases in all, with 55 deaths and 1763 recoveries.

