50 IEDs Planted By Maoists Defused In Jharkhand: Police

As many as 50 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) suspectedly planted by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit were defused in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Friday, police said.

Press Trust Of India

Twenty-five IEDs were detected on a road between Nimdih-Panduburu and Kudahatu villages on Thursday evening, and 25 explosives were found on a road between Rugudih and Dodarda villages during the day, Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash said.

The explosives seized on Thursday weighed 3-5 kg each, while those found during the day weighed 2-3 kg each, he said, adding that those were planted to inflict massive damage to security forces. 

