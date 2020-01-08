Now, 'Aazad Kashmir' Poster Surfaces At DU's St Stephen's College During Pro-JNU Rally

In yet another controversy, Free Kashmir poster was spotted during a protest in Delhi University on Wednesday, against the violent attack on JNU students. The students of St Stephens College of Delhi University on Wednesday boycotted their classes and took part in the massive protest to show their solidarity to the JNU students. However, as pictures of the protest surfaced, a student was seen holding "Kashmir Aazad" poster. The students also chanted Azaadi slogans.

Again Free Kashmir poster,

This is from St Stephen College. Dear parents, Your kid's 99% in higher secondary is of no use, If you failed to instill patriotic values in him. pic.twitter.com/klda3xDmsl — Ankur Singh Dhaka (@AnkurDhaka) January 8, 2020

Free Kashmir Poster in Mumbai's pro-JNU protest

Earlier, in a protest in Mumbai against the JNU violence, a lady was spotted holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard. The women later clarified that she was talking about internet shutdown. After the incident, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the woman identified as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

As per Republic sources, the FIR has been filed under Section 153B, however, the Police have still not called her for a statement. Mehak Mirza Prabhu posted a video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted" and that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not of Kashmir.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Attack on JNU students

On Sunday evening, JNU students were attacked by masked goons. Sources told Republic TV that as many as said 50-odd goons entered the campus and went on a rampage, attacking people and vandalising cars. JNU students union president Aishe Ghosh, was severely injured. In the video that surfaced right after the attack, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the ABVP has alleged that their leaders have also been attacked and their presidential candidate Manish Jangid has also been beaten up. Moreover, 11 of their workers are missing. Releasing a statement, Ashutosh Singh of ABVP alleged that they have been attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations. "Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad members have been brutally attacked by students affiliated to leftist student organizations SFI, AISA and DSF. Around 25 students have been seriously injured in this attack and there is no information as to the whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalized by the leftist goons," the statements said.

