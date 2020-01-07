Kanhaiya Kumar Denies Seeing Deepika Padukone At JNUSU Protest: 'Was Busy Sloganeering'

Reacting to actress Deepika Padukone's sudden appearance at JNUSU's protest, CPI(M) leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday, said that he did not see Padukone as he was busy sloganeering. He also confirmed that he did not speak with the actress and would have been happy to do so. Kanhaiya Kumar who was arrested in 2016 for raising seditious slogans in JNU, was leading the protest were the infamous 'Azaadi Azaadi' slogans were heard.

Kanhaiya Kumar on Deepika Padukone's JNU appearance

"We are not students and not in the student union. We stand in solidarity with those who were thrashed. I did not see her (Deepika). I was sloganeering. I did not speak with her but would be happy to see and talk to her," he said.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone joins students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, during their protest against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/Ytc28MCGHT — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone at JNU protest

Amid the promotions of her next movie 'Chhapaak', actress Deepika Padukone was spotted on the JNU campus in an apparent expression of solidarity with the JNUSU after the horrific attack on Sunday. She was also spotted talking with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh - who was one of the injured students in the masked mob attack. ABVP has released a video claiming that Aishe was leading the 'masked mob' while JNUSU has said that she was the one stopping the mob.

Padukone who was dressed in a black sweater was also seen sharing the stage with CPI(M) leader and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar. Sources report that the actress spent only seven minutes outside the Sabarmati campus where the protests were going on. While BJP has slammed her appearance and asked for a boycott of the movie - 'Chhapaak', Congress has said that she does not owe an explanation.

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi police have filed an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. Another FIR was filed on Sunday against unidentified goons who attacked 34 students and faculty in JNU campus. The Delhi police crime branch is investigating into the incident, while a separate fact-finding is probing into the case. Police have urged the public to come forward with videos and messages related to the case.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.

