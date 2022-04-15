Soon after the Madhya Pradesh administration ordered the demolition of illegal construction of suspected rioters in the Ram Navami violence in Khargone, the Gujarat government allegedly carried out a similar practice in Khambhat. Raising strong objections to the demolitions, Congress party associate, former Rajya Sabha MP and profound lawyer Majeed Memon called out the 'lawlessness'.

"Now in Gujrat - Bulldozing politics is bulldozing Rule of Law. Let courts take cognisance of this state of lawlessness and act," Memon wrote on Twitter.

Now in Gujrat - Bulldozing politics is bulldozing Rule of Law. Let courts take cognisance of this state of lawlessness and act. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) April 15, 2022

Madhya Pradesh government orders demolition of illegal construction

Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in close coordination with Madhya Pradesh ATS, apprehended three terrorists, who were allegedly working for a terrorist organisation Al Sufa, and were planning serial blasts in Jaipur. All accused are residents of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajasthan police recovered heavy explosives from the arrested terrorists - 12 kg of RDX, three battery clocks, six bulbs, three connector wires and a jeep from their possession.

Speaking at a gathering in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan justified the action and asserted, "Some people are conspiring that there should be arson and riots. What happened in Khargone? Brothers and sisters of Khargone and the entire state, I appeal to you to maintain peace and harmony."

Opposition condemns 'bulldozing of Indian Constitution'

Wading into the row over the demolition of residences in Khargone, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused BJP of "bulldozing" India's Constitution. She alleged that leaders of the ruling party were systematically targeting members of a particular community. Maintaining that BJP is destroying the idea of India, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM expressed dismay at the purported silence of the majority community.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India’s Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood or dignity."

On the other hand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked if the houses were illegal, and why they were not demolished before Ram Navami. "They have been demolishing houses from yesterday or the day before yesterday onwards because you decided that stone-pelting was done from these houses. You have complete disregard for the judiciary and the law. This is completely illegal," he told Republic.