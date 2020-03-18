After Naresh Goyal, Now Subhash Chandra & Wadhawans Skip ED Summons In Rana Kapoor Probe

In an apparent bid to delay the ED's investigation, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan on Wednesday, have cited Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat for not appearing before the agency in the ongoing investigation into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, according to PTI. Moreover, former Zee TV chairman Subhash Chandra has claimed the ongoing budget session in the parliament as a reason for his non-appearance. Chandra is a Rajya Sabha MP in the current parliament.

After being issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ongoing probe into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Naresh Goyal - Former chairman of Jet Airways, sought additional time from the agency to appear before it, as per sources. Goyal has allegedly stated to the ED that his sister is suffering terminally from cancer. Sources report that Goyal has told the ED that they come to the hospital to record his statement.

Earlier on Monday, ED issued summons to Indiabulls chairman Sameer Gehlaut and CEO Gagan Banga allegedly in connection to the probe into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, as per sources. The ED has also reportedly summoned the chairman of Essel group Subhash Chandra (former chairman of Zee TV) and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection to the same case. This development comes after summons already being issued to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, but he too sought time on health grounds. When Republic TV contacted Banga, he said that he had not received any such summons from ED.

ED probes Kapoor

Currently, Enforcement Directorate is investigating into Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor - who was under judicial custody. The ED has accused Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering "proceeds of crime" worth Rs 4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned NPA. The ED is also probing into the loans offered by Yes Bank to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crores allegedly through 80 shell companies. The CBI too has booked a case against Kapoor for the same offence.