After SC takes cognisance of Lakhimpur incident, Sibal says courts can restore faith of voiceless

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked the Chief Justice of India after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless.

Eight people were killed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest on Sunday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

"Thank the Chief Justice of India for deciding to take up the matter suo motu. This is the need of the hour. This and courts in India are the temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless who most often feel orphaned," Sibal tweeted.

Responding to Sibal's tweet, Congress leader and lawyer Vivek Tankha said, "Yes kapil ji. After such savagery if there is no action it's a blot on our democracy and Justice delivery system." "SC is gaining trust of people by (taking) such independent decisions!!" he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sibal had urged the Supreme Court to act suo motu on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"Supreme Court, there was a time when there was no YouTube, no social media, the Supreme Court acted suo motu on the basis of news in the print media. It heard the voice of the voiceless," Sibal said in a tweet.

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of shielding the culprits.

Of the eight people killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel. PTI ASK DIV DIV

