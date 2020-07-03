'It's Just Political Harassment': Ahmed Patel After Being Grilled By ED; Slams BJP Govt

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Thursday was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at his residence for about 10 hours during the third round of questioning in connection with the Sandesara brothers bank fraud and money laundering case probe. Terming the probe against him 'political vendetta', Patel said that ED officials asked him 128 questions which were based on allegations.

'They had no underlying proof'

Speaking to the reporters, Ahmed Patel said, "I was asked 128 questions which were based on allegations. They had no underlying proof. I replied to the questions, to their satisfaction. I think it's just about political harassment and it's political vendetta."

"I don't know under whose pressure they're working," Patel added. A three-member team of the central agency along with a few other officials reached Patel's 23, Mother Teresa Crescent home in the Lutyens' zone of central Delhi around 11:30 am and left after 10 pm, PTI reported.

The team members carried files, wore masks and gloves and were seen sanitising their hands and shoes before beginning the questioning as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic. ED has earlier questioned Patel in two separate sessions clocking about 17 hours in total on June 27 and June 30.

'Nothing but political harassment'

The Senior Congress leader further slammed the Centre for asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the bungalow on Lodhi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security. On the Centre's order to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking to vacate government allotted accommodation within a month, he said, "You can find out how many BJP people are staying where they are not entitled to. Ex-MPs and MPs are living in Type-8 (bungalows). It's a double standard and nothing but political harassment."

READ | Ahmed Patel evades ED summons; son confesses knowing Chetan Sandesara

Patel is being questioned about his purported links with Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech pharmaceutical company promoters, the Sandesara brothers, and alleged dealings of his family members with them. The agency, last year, had questioned Patel's son Faisal Patel and son-in-law Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui in this case and recorded their statements.

READ | ED begins second round of questioning of Ahmed Patel in PMLA case

This money laundering case pertains to the alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud that is said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors -- Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara -- all of whom are absconding. Nitin and Chetankumar are brothers.

READ | Sterling Biotech case: Ahmed Patel to be questioned by ED again on Tuesday

READ | Ahmed Patel grilled by ED for 8 hours in Sterling Biotech case; slams Centre over probe

(With agency inputs)