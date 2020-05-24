Aide Of Dawood Ibrahim Arrested By Gujarat ATS In Extortion Case

An aid of Dawood Ibrahim, Babu Solanki has been arrested by Gujarat ATS from Adalaj-Mehsana road. Solanki was wanted by Gujarat ATS in a gang war case of 2006 and a plethora of other cases involving loot and attempt to murder. He had been absconding for 14 years and was based in Mumbai. Solanki was working for a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim named Sharif Khan. According to the ATS sources, Solanki played a key role in the gang war case of 2006 in Ahmedabad.

Extortion allegation

Solanki used to work for Gayatri Investment a share trading company in Unjha. He used to work for Pragnesh aka Baggi Kanubhai Patel for whom he used to trade in shares. Nilesh Shah and Jigar Choksi had sold shares of Pragnesh Patel. Solanki was a co-conspirator along with Sharif Khan and Sabirmiya Abbasmiya Sipai (who was an ISI agent). They both deviced a plan of extorting Rs 10 crores out of which 30% was commissioned to them as an interest.

The conspirators contacted the Wahab gang in Ahmedabad to offer them protection. This resulted in a gang war in Ahmedabad. In these clashes, the police arrested Sabir Miya with a country-made pistol and a few live bullets. An FIR was registered on June 2, 2006 under section IPC 384, 511, 506(2), 120(b), and the Arms Act.

One amongst the key conspirators was a close aide of Sharif Khan, who was also booked under TADA, etc. In 2006, as per the instructions of Sharif Khan, Babu Solanki carried out several crimes and absconded to Mumbai and was working as a bodyguard while he was wanted under Arms Act, Rs 32 lakh loot in Surat in 2008, and several other loots and murders.

