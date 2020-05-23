DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Barathi Gets Bail Just Hours After Arrest, Alleges Vendetta

DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Barathi was arrested by CCB police of Chennai on the early hours of Saturday, in a 3 months old case which was filed against him on February for allegedly making offensive comments about the marginalised section.

During a DMK meeting which happened on February 15, he said, "Persons from the marginalized scheduled castes becoming judges today was nothing but alms provided by the Dravidian movement", a complaint was filed at Tenayempet station then, by a Dalit leader named Kalyanaraman and police booked Barathi under the SC/ST atrocities act.

Based on this complaint, he was arrested by the police early this morning and was taken to the residence of the magistrate for the remand since the sections are non-bailable.

The Chennai Egmore magistrate court granted interim bail for the DMK MP till June 1 and admitted the bail petition as RS Barathi already applied an AB before the Madras High Court on the same.

DMK's entire legal wing including senior counsels NR Elango and Rajya Sabha MP Wilson were there at the court during the proceedings to get him out of the bail.

Meanwhile, RS Barathi alleged political vendetta by this government since he recently gave a complaint against the AIADMK ministers on the alleged scam which is happening in purchasing disinfectant mixtures. Barathi also gave a complaint to the vigilance commission on the same.

DMK president MK Stalin also lashed out at the government by calling this arrest as the diversionary tactic by the government to hide their scam during this time of Covid19 and arrest of RS Barathi during the time of lockdown is unwarranted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy has denied all these allegations, he said, "There is no connection between the arrest of RS Barathi and the government. He was arrested because he spoke ill about the marginalized community. RS Barathi had filed a complaint against the government on the E-tender, there is not even an iota of truth in that."

DMK president MK Stalin has called for a MLAs/MPs meet on Sunday at 10 am to discuss on the same.