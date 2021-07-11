Al-Qaeda-linked Terrorists Planned Serial Attacks In Lucknow Before August 15: UP ATS

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday nabbed two terrorists associated with the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda. They were arrested after ATS raided their home in Lucknow's Kakori area.

In a statement, ATS said that they got information about Al-Qaeda terrorist Umar Halmindi who used to recruit youths to carry out terrorist operations in India. "He used to recruit youths in India for AQIS and used to radicalise them," the statement said.

Halmindi recruited youths in Lucknow to carry out operations, the ATS said, adding that "terror-module Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was set up to carry out attacks."

"The chiefs of Al Qaeda's UP module are Minaz, Masiruddin, Shakeel. They got instructions from Halmindi to plan serial blasts, human bombs, at various places in Uttar Pradesh and iconic/populated places of Lucknow before August 15."

The ATS acted swiftly and raided Minaz Ahmed, a resident of Ring Road, Dubagga, Lucknow. During the raids, IED, pistol, explosive materials were recovered. Another team of ATS raided Masiruddin, a resident of Sitapur Road, Lucknow. Large quantities of explosives were recovered from his house, the ATS said.

"Both the terrorists have been arrested and are being questioned by ATS," the anti-terrorism agency added.

The ATS said that searches are underway to nab the other associates. The recovered IED is being taken by Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad (BDDS) to deactivate it.

UP DGP Prashant Kumar informed that a case is being registered by ATS and the accused will be produced before the court. "We are also enquiring about those who supplied the ammunition and explosives. An FIR will be registered and other procedures are underway," he added.

A high alert has been issued in Lucknow and adjoining areas after the recovery of explosives.

Kashmir Police informed

The Jammu and Kashmir police have also been informed after the development and links with terror activities in Kashmir has also come forward.

The latest development in Uttar Pradesh comes amid the backdrop of NIA raids conducted on Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after two terrorists were neutralised. The NIA detained five people over terror links.