Alleged Firing At Jamia: Delhi Police Registers FIR, Sections Of IPC & Arms Act Invoked

After two unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on February 2, the Delhi police has registered an FIR. As per ACP Jagdish Yadav, the FIR was filed after the statements were recorded. The FIR has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act. This is the third incident of individuals opening fire in the national capital in the last 4 days. As per reports, no one sustained any injuries. On Monday, the police stated that no bullet shells had been found until now.

ACP Jagdish Yadav: Statements have been recorded. On their basis, FIR has been registered under IPC sec 307&Arms Act sec 27. Team is going to the spot, it'll collect CCTV footage from gate no.5 & 7, further details which come out, will be included (in FIR). Action will be taken. https://t.co/UADK3AU2lR pic.twitter.com/C0OTgfwVS9 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Eyewitness accounts

In the FIR, an eyewitness is quoted as saying that the incident occurred at approximately 11.30 am at gate no.7 of Jamia. He alleged that the person sitting on the pillion seat of an approaching two-wheeler stood up and opened fire. According to the eyewitness, they escaped towards the Holy Family Hospital. A statement by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) revealed that one of the alleged miscreants was wearing a red jacket and the attackers were riding a red motorcycle. Former Congress MLA Asim Khan claimed to have heard the gunshot. Moreover, a student observed that the number of the vehicle had been noted.

Multiple shootings

Just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the multiple shooting incidents have led to vehement criticism from the opposition. The first incident took place on January 30, when a person opened fire injuring a person in the Jamia Nagar area. Thereafter, another individual indulged in aerial firing near the Shaheen Bagh area on February 1, when the Union Budget was presented. While the accused were apprehended by the police, many opposition parties such as Congress blamed MoS Anurag Thakur for creating the atmosphere of hate by his ‘Gun down traitors’ remark.

