PDP's Bukhari Appeals PM To Evacuate J&K Students From Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate students of Jammu and Kashmir who are stranded in Iran which has reported maximum fatalities from the novel coronavirus outside of China. Bukhari has forwarded to Ministry of External Affairs, a list of 240 students who are stuck in Shiraz and Tehran.

"I have appealed the Prime Minister for evacuating Kashmiri students who are in Tehran and Shiraz. I have forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs a list of 240 students, though there are more than 300 (students). They still are safe, but coronavirus is spreading like fire in Iran. My request is that they are airlifted immediately," Bukhari said.

"Their parents had called on me in Srinagar. I appealed to the Prime Minister to order the immediate evacuation and also asked the Indian embassy to get in touch with these students so that they are consoled and give them the hope that they will be evacuated," he said.

Iran’s health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 15 deaths from the coronavirus and there have been reports of 95 affected cases. China's Wuhan province which is said to be the epicentre of coronavirus has reported more than 2700 deaths. The World Health Organisation has confirmed 80,988 cases of Coronavirus infection across 33 countries.

The Indian government has airlifted as many 640 Indian nationals from Wuhan -- the capital of Hubei province and none of the Indians who were evacuated have tested positive for Coronavirus. China and India are communicating over the latter's request of sending an aircraft to evacuate the remaining Indians stuck in the coronavirus hit province of Hubei. This would be the third flight to airlift Indian citizens from the virus hit province. The third flight would carry essential relief supplies to China and bring back the remaining Indian citizens while on its return journey, however, China is yet to grant permission to India for the same.

(With ANI inputs)

