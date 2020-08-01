Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: Poisonous Liquor Claims Lives Of 41, CM Orders Magisterial Probe

It was Thursday evening when Veerpal Kaur was looking for her 40-year-old son. Kaur found her son Kirpal Singh fell unconscious in the village and raised the alarm. With the help of villagers, Kaur took her son to a nearby hospital. “My son was an alcoholic addict and came home every day in a drunk state. I was raising the alarm that a lady was selling poisonous liquor in the village for years, but no authority listened to me”, said Veerpal Kaur.

Doctors declared Kirpal dead when he was brought to the hospital by his mother. “After the death of my son, I informed the entire village about poisonous liquor was the reason behind death. It’s not only my son who purchases liquor from Balwinder Kaur (arrested in tragedy), she used to supply to the entire village”, Kaur said.

The helpless mother said that "we fell beyond the poverty line and cannot shell out much money for liquor. My son was alcoholic and Balwinder Kaur provided liquor pouches for Rs 10, the best deal. But that claims the life of my son and even I didn’t get proper time to respond”.

Balming the government, Veerpal Kaur said that Balwinder Kaur was selling the poison for years and she complained against her several times but it was of no use. She added within days she resumed her business. “Whom should I blame for my son’s death government or myself. I don’t what this to happen further”.

Republic TV team also visited another house of one room, kitchen and under construction washroom. A handicapped couple along with their 7-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter earn bread and butter on a daily bases. 32-year-old Joga Singh brought liquor for the labours constructing washroom in his small house. Meanwhile, he purchased a pouch from Balwinder Kaur just to give company to the labours working in his home. That purchase added the name of Joga in the list of 41 hooch tragedy victims.

Paramjit Kaur wife of joga said “He was working very hard to improve the financial status of the family because he wants his children not to suffer from poverty. But just one evening and all the dreams were crushed”.

She added, “my husband was not a drug addict and neither he consumes alcohol in routine. He was working with labours constructing washroom and just to give company he consumed poison unknowingly”. By Thursday evening, Joga felt acute pain in his chest and Paramjit took him to doctor in the village. She said slowly he started losing his eyesight and kept telling about his blindness. We took him to a better doctor at Jaindala town; however, the doctor couldn't help as his condition deteriorated.

We put him in the ambulance and drove further to bigger town at Baba Bakala but we lost him on the way. “First he lost eyesight and then lost his life”, inconsolable Paramjit said. Two deaths in one village from poisonous liquor raised the issue. This is how it turned to be Amritsar Hooch tragedy.

Information on poison in liquor spreads among the other areas as well. The number of deaths pouring in from Batala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar (rural). By Thursday evening the death toll climbed to 21 and on Friday morning 26 and by evening it rose to 38. Finally, the Punjab government released a press statement mentioning that 8 persons have been arrested and the magisterial probe is being conducted.

