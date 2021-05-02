Amul Pays Tribute To Judicial Icon Soli Sorabjee; 'eloquent Voice For Freedom Of Speech'

Amul on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to India’s judicial icon and senior advocate Soli Sorabjee who passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi Friday morning due to COVID-related complications. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the dairy cooperative shared a topical commemorating the journey of the former two-time Attorney General of India and renowned jurist, whom the CJI NV Ramana and other judicial fraternity described as a “legend who added strength to the pillars of democracy.” Paying condolences on the demise of the acclaimed legal professional who served for nearly 7 decades, Amul wrote: “The most eloquent voice for freedom of speech” on the monochrome creative that it posted online.

Condolences poured in

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid their tributes to Soli Sorabjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote: “Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through the law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden,” he continued that Sorabjee will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures as India’s Attorney General. “Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, President Kovind said, “In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India’s legal system. He was among select few who deeply influenced the evolution of the constitutional law and justice system.” He added, that the late attorney was awarded Padma Vibhushan, and he was among the most eminent jurists. “Condolences to his family and associates,” the Indian President said. Furthermore, a bench of Justices at the Supreme Court also paid homage, bidding farewell to Sorabjee.

Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna told a teleconference ahead of the court proceeding: “It is very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul.” Late Sorabjee, as Amul topical aptly represented, was a Padma Vibhushan holder for his ideals and defense of the freedom of expression and the protection of human rights. Aged 91 at the time of his death, Sorabjee is survived by his wife, two sons, and daughter Zia Mody, also a lawyer by profession.

