Andhra Pradesh Police Seizes Rs 4.7 Lakh Worth Marijuana In West Godavari District

The Chebrolu Police in Andhra Pradesh on Monday seized Rs 4.7 lakh worth Marijuana (Cannabis) and detained two persons for illegal transportation in Narayanapuram, West Godavari district. The police have also seized the vehicle in which the duo was transporting illegal Marijuana.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Eluru DSP Dileep Kiran said, "Acting on credible information, the Chebrolu PS police conducted Naka Bandi on the highway. They found a vehicle suspicious and checked it. In the car, 98.5 kg Ganja worth Rs 4.7 lakh was found, which was being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan."

He further added, "The vehicle used in the act is a Gujarat registered car. Jagadeesh Vaishnav (32) and Omprakash Vaishnav (25), Bhilwara district, Rajasthan are detained. A case has been registered and the property has been seized. After COVID-19 tests, the accused will be sent to remand." The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Similar incident, though far away

Last week on Tuesday, an Indian national was arrested for smuggling about 3,346 pounds of marijuana worth approximately USD 5 million into the US from Canada. Identified as Gurpreet Singh, the police have arrested him on charges of importing and possessing with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana. He will be facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence on being convicted. According to the police. Singh was arrested while driving a commercial truck on the Peace Bridge from Canada to the US at Niagara Falls in the upstate New York.

(With ANI Inputs)